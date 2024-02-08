Every running back DeShaun Foster has sent to NFL

As expected, the Las Vegas Raiders are making significant changes to the offensive coaching staff this offseason. One of the Raiders’ first hires is running backs coach DeShaun Foster, who recently announced/confirmed he’s joining the Silver and Black on X (Twitter).

UCLA will be missed. Next level ACTIVATED. Raider nation, let’s go!!! #raiders pic.twitter.com/K1EniLCYSI — DeShaun Foster (@DeShaunFoster26) February 6, 2024

While this will be Foster’s first NFL coaching job, he’s spent the last seven years as UCLA’s running backs coach and has sent a handful of players to the league. To get a general idea of how successful he’s been at developing talent, let’s take a look at the notable backs he worked with in Los Angeles.

Joshua Kelley

Drafted: 2020 4th round (pick 112 overall), Los Angeles Chargers

247Sports recruiting ranking: 0-Stars

Coming out of high school, Joshua Kelley didn’t receive any FBS offers and began his career at UC Davis before transferring to UCLA. With the Bruins and under Foster’s tutelage, the former unheralded recruit posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and averaged over 5.1 yards per carry with 24 rushing touchdowns.

With the Chargers, Kelley hasn’t been nearly as productive while playing second fiddle to Austin Ekeler. However, the former Bruin does have nearly 700 rushing yards over the last two seasons combined and could be in store for a bigger role next year as he’s an impending free agent.

Demetric Felton

Drafted: 2021 6th round (pick 211 overall), Cleveland Browns

247Sports recruiting ranking: 3-Stars

In college, Demetric Felton split his time between running back and wide receiver as he’s a hybrid type of player. He logged 1,101 rushing yards over four years — including 668 in 2020 when he took the most snaps of his career at running back — and averaged 4.7 yards per carry. As expected, he was a dual-threat option, racking up over 2,000 yards from scrimmage and 15 total touchdowns in Los Angeles.

However, Felton hasn’t found much success in the NFL with just 209 total yards since getting drafted. He was cut by the Browns at the end of this past year’s training camp and spent the season on the Cincinnati Bengals’ practice squad. Currently, he’s a free agent looking for a home.

Brittian Brown

Drafted: 2022 7th round (pick 250 overall), Las Vegas Raiders

247Sports recruiting ranking: 3-Stars

Brittian Brown’s college career began at Duke where he had a solid freshman season with 701 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. However, injuries and a dip in playing time led to a couple of underwhelming campaigns as he left the Blue Devils with just 1,126 yards and 10 scores.

Brown transferred to UCLA during the COVID-shortened 2020 season and ended up being productive under Foster with 1,158 yards (6.3 per carry) and 11 rushing touchdowns in two seasons. He even split carries with Zach Charbonnet in 2021.

Raiders fans should know the seventh-round pick’s NFL career well as he was on the roster during his rookie season. Last year, a training camp injury ended his season before it even began, though.

Zach Charbonnet

Drafted: 2023 2nd round (pick 52 overall), Seattle Seahawks

247Sports recruiting ranking: 4-Stars

Charbonnet is easily the best player on Foster’s résumé. As another transfer, Charbonnet began his career at Michigan where he totaled 921 scrimmage yards and 12 touchdowns in 18 games. He landed at UCLA for his final two college seasons, posting back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing campaigns and racking up 3,014 total yards and 27 touchdowns.

In 2023, the rookie had a solid showing as the Seahawks’ No. 2 back with 462 rushing yards and a team-leading 4.3 yards per attempt. He also logged 209 yards as a pass-catcher.

Carson Steele

Drafted: TBD (2024 class)

247Sports recruiting ranking: 0-Stars

Given the evolving landscape of college football over the last few years, it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that Carson Steele is another transfer who played for Foster. Steele began his career at Ball State where he was extremely productive before migrating to L.A. this past year.

He totaled over 1,000 yards from scrimmage and eight touchdowns with the Bruins, playing well enough to earn consideration as a late-round pick or undrafted free-agent target in April.