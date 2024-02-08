Raiders film breakdown: New offensive coordinator Luke Getsy

The Las Vegas Raiders have officially announced their offensive coordinator. Luke Getsy comes over from Chicago, where he didn't have much success. While they improved this past season to end the year, it wasn't enough for him to retain his job as OC for the Bears.

Last season, the Bears finished 22nd in EPA and 19th in points. Getsy's critics believe he didn't develop Justin Fields into his true potential. However, Getsy received plenty of interviews during the early off-season, earning respect around the league.

Now, he comes to the Raiders offense, where he worked with Davante Adams. Also, Getsy deploys a college-style element to his offense that Pierce seems to desire based on other candidates for the position.

Pierce told the media he wanted a vertical offense during his opening press conference. Getsy fulfills that need from the Bears, where he consistently pushed the ball down the field.

In this latest breakdown, the guys at Tape Don't Lie deep dive into his offense—an in-depth look into this running game, passing game, and how he used Justin Fields. Check out the video below and join the channel for more breakdowns.