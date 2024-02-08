Submit your Super Bowl and offseason mailbag questions!

Shed a tear, it’s the last weekend of NFL football until August.

We also have to watch another Super Bowl that the Las Vegas Raiders won’t be playing in, and it’s a matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. YUCK!

Regardless, the Raiders have been in offseason mode for a month now and the coaching staff is starting to come together as Antonio Pierce and the organization made a few hires this week, most notably offensive coordinator Luke Getsy. Between those moves, the NFL Draft and free agency, we’ve got plenty to talk about this week.

As always, everything Raiders-related is on the table for this week’s mailbag and fire away with any thoughts on the Super Bowl.

Send your questions my way by either dropping a comment in the comments section below, tweeting at me (@MHolder95) or via email at SBPQuestions1@gmail.com. I’ll follow up with another column in the coming days.

If you don’t have a commenting account already, you’ll need to create one but the steps are pretty easy and it’s a seamless process. Also, we have full-time moderators to enforce the Community Guidelines.