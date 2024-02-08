News: Bo Hardegree headed to Tennessee Titans, per report

Former Las Vegas Raiders interim offensive coordinator Bo Hardegree has a new job as the Tennessee Titans’ quarterbacks coach, according to NFL Networks’ Ian Rapoport.

After Hardegree became LV's interim OC in Week 9, the Raiders averaged 23 points per game — ranking inside the top half of the league

After being brought on by Josh McDaniels as the Raiders’ quarterbacks coach in 2022, Hardegree took over as the interim offensive coordinator about halfway through last season after McDaniels and Mick Lombardi were fired. As Rapoport notes in the post/tweet above, Las Vegas averaged 23 points per game with the 39-year-old coach calling the plays. However, a handful of defensive scores aided that figure.

The Silver and Black have been retooling the offensive coaching staff during the beginning stages of the offseason. Offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo was the first to land another job, heading to the New York Giants for the same position. Additionally, the Raiders hired Luke Getsy, who was previously with the Chicago Bears, as their new offensive coordinator early this week, so the news about Hardegree comes as no surprise.

The Jackson, Tennessee native and University of Tennessee alum will be heading back to his home state and joining former Raiders’ quarterbacks coach Brian Callahan’s staff. Callahan served in that role during the 2018 campaign before leaving to become the Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator from 2019 to 2023. He was hired as the Titans’ head coach a little more than two weeks ago.

Callahan and Hardegree have only worked together for one year, 2014 when the former was an offensive assistant for the Denver Broncos and the latter was an offensive quality control coach. They’re also connected via Adam Gase as Callahan spent five seasons with Gase in Denver and Hardegree was on Gase’s staff with the Bears, Miami Dolphins and New York Jets from 2014 to 2020.

The 39-year-old coach will now be responsible for continuing to develop quarterback and 2023 second-round pick Will Levis in Nashville. Levis took over as the Titans’ starter in late October and went 3-6, but he showed promise while throwing for 1,808 yards and eight touchdowns last season.