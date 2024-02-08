News: Raiders expected to hire JoJo Wooden to front office, per report

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Las Vegas Raiders are expected to hire former Los Angeles Chargers director of player personnel JoJo Wooden.

Front office moves:

-- The #Raiders are expected to hire #Chargers director of player personnel JoJo Wooden for a high-ranking executive role under GM Tom Telesco, sources say.

-- The #Chargers hired Chad Alexander as assistant GM and Corey Krawiec as director of player personnel… — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 8, 2024

Rapoport did not specify what Wooden’s exact title will be but said the 54-year-old will take on a “high-ranking executive role” under new general manager Tom Telesco, who was brought on a little more than two weeks ago after spending 11 years with the Chargers.

This is the second time that Telesco has added Wooden to his staff. When the former became the GM in then-San Diego in 2013, he hired the latter as the team’s director of player personnel. Wooden served in that role for the entirety of Telesco’s tenure and was named the Chargers’ interim general manager when Telesco was let go at the end of last season.

Before that, the Syracuse alum had a brief stint as a player in the NFL with the then-Phoenix Cardinals in 1993. However, he did not make the team as an undrafted free agent and subsequently spent a few years as a coach.

In 1997, Wooden earned his first job in an NFL front office as a pro personnel assistant with the New York Jets. He climbed the latter with the Jets, eventually becoming the organization’s assistant director of player personnel in 2007, holding that position until he departed for Southern California.

Wooden is still listed as the Chargers’ director of player personnel on the team’s website. However, the Bolts recently hired Jim Harbaugh as head coach and Joe Hortiz as general manager, meaning Wooden likely saw the writing on the wall and opted to continue working with Telesco for a 12th consecutive season.

Silver and Black Pride will provide an update when the new front office member’s exact position is known.