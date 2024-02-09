Raiders coach staff 2024: Get to know DeShaun Foster

The Las Vegas Raiders have reportedly hired DeShaun Foster as their running backs coach. Let’s get to know him:

Last job:

He was the running backs coach at UCLA, his alma mater, since 2017.

Age:

44.

Playing Experience:

After starring for the Bruins, Foster was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in 2002. He played there through 2007 and then spent the 2008 season in San Francisco. He ended up rushing for 3,570 yards in 79 NFL games.

Coaching experience:

He went to UCLA in 2012 as a coach and has there since other than in 2016 when he was at Texas Tech.

Raiders’ ties:

He coached Raiders’ running back Brittain Brown, who was on the injured reserve all of the 2023 season, at UCLA.

Pierce trend:

Foster joins reported new hired Las Vegas coaches, Gerald Alexander, Ricky Manning and Andre Carter as former NFL players hired by new Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce, who, of course, is also a former NFL player.