Community pulse: Fans want Josh Jacobs back

We used our Tuesday Community question this week to dig into some pending player business.

We asked our readers this week what pending Las Vegas Raiders’ free agent do they most want to return to the squad in the 2024 NFL season?

Honestly, the Raiders don’t have a lot of must re-sign free agents this year. Their top free agents include running back Josh Jacobs, offensive linemen Andre James, Jermaine Eluemunor, Greg Van Roten, defensive tackles Bilal Nichols, John Jenkins and Adam Butler, tight end Austin Hooper and running back Ameer Abdullah.

So, it makes sense that many fans want the Raiders to bring back Jacobs the most. It may not be easy, but the fans have spoken.

Here are some of your responses:

