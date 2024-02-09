 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Community pulse: Fans want Josh Jacobs back

Running back is the most desired free agent to be by Raiders fans

By Bill Williamson
We used our Tuesday Community question this week to dig into some pending player business.

We asked our readers this week what pending Las Vegas Raiders’ free agent do they most want to return to the squad in the 2024 NFL season?

Honestly, the Raiders don’t have a lot of must re-sign free agents this year. Their top free agents include running back Josh Jacobs, offensive linemen Andre James, Jermaine Eluemunor, Greg Van Roten, defensive tackles Bilal Nichols, John Jenkins and Adam Butler, tight end Austin Hooper and running back Ameer Abdullah.

So, it makes sense that many fans want the Raiders to bring back Jacobs the most. It may not be easy, but the fans have spoken.

Here are some of your responses:

SnB Stop the Run
I would like to see the team keep Josh Jacobs. They will have money freed up by having a rookie or O'Connell's contract vs a high paid veteran.
Jacobs is a weapon and we know he's a 3-down back. Pass pro is as important as the rest and he has good hands and runs tough.
I'd like to keep Renfrow, but not at anywhere near $15 million.
radrntn
Josh Jacobs....he is the only player that will be difficult to replace, and would pretty much start on any other team. Andre James, and Eluemunor might be worth signing for right price, and take a look at both of them at OG. Bottom line McDummy depleted this roster.
Indy!
JJ, Hooper and (maybe) Abdullah.
Vila41
JJ is the only free agent that would really hurt if he left. Plus, there's no way I want to see him in a Chargers or Broncos uniform. Those teams need RBs.
Jenkins is an ok back up at DT. We need real starters there, though. Enough shopping at the bargin bin at that position. Priority FA is Christian Wilkins at 3-technique DT.
Van Roten should be cut, unless he takes a real cheap, and I do mean real cheap, deal to be a back up. He's a major liability in the run game and one of the reasons our run attack was so bad. I can't count how many times I watched him get trucked or absolutely walked back into the backfield by opposing D lineman on obvious run plays. No thanks. We need major upgrades at both guard spots.
Sacalicious
JJ and Hooper.

