Raiders coaching staff 2024: Getting to know Mike Caldwell

The Las Vegas Raiders have reportedly hired Mike Caldwell as their linebackers and run defense coordinator. Let’s get to know him:

Last job:

He was the defensive coordinator of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2022-23. He was fired in January.

Age:

52.

Big future in Las Vegas?

It was reported last month that the Raiders were considering Caldwell as a possible replacement for defensive coordinator Patrick Graham if he had gotten a head-coaching job. If the Raiders’ defense plays strong again in 2024, Graham showed be a top head-coaching candidate. So, Caldwell could be an in-house candidate to replace him.

Playing Experience:

He was a NFL linebacker for six teams spanning 1993-2003. He was a third-round pick of the Cleveland Browns out of Middle Tennessee State.

Coaching experience:

He’s been an NFL assistant coach since 2008 with stops in Philadelphia, Arizona, the Jets and Tampa Bay before going to Jacksonville.

Pierce trend:

Caldwell joins reported new hired Las Vegas coaches, Gerald Alexander, Ricky Manning, DeShaun Foster and Andre Carter as former NFL players hired by Pierce, who, of course, is also a former NFL linebacker like Caldwell was.