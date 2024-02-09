Silver Minings: Raiders legends Eric Allen and Art Powell miss out on Hall of Fame

The Las Vegas Raiders franchise has a long history of greatness, as demonstrated by the 30 hall of famers who have worn the yellow jacket. With the addition of Antonio Pierce, Mark Davis hopes he can continue that tradition.

On Thursday, two former Raiders had a chance to make the number 32. After great careers, Art Powell and Eric Allen were finalist for the hall of fame. Art Powell played wide receiver for the Raiders from 1963-1966, earning first-team All-Pro honors in 1963. He collected two All-Pro honors, which made him a senior finalist.

Eric Allen Allen made five Pro Bowl teams and one 1st-team all-pro in his seven years with the Eagles and made a sixth Pro Bowl with the Saints. He finished his 14-year career with the Eagles, Saints, and Raiders with 54 regular-season interceptions and eight pick-6s.

Thursday night did not go well for either candidate, as they did not make the final seven for the Hall of Fame.

Forever the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2024, Presented by @visualedgeit.



-Dwight Freeney

-Randy Gradishar

-Devin Hester

-Andre Johnson

-Steve McMichael

-Julius Peppers

-Patrick Willis



Full Story: https://t.co/tZiGBAge0x pic.twitter.com/eL2kkTpsY1 — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) February 9, 2024

Allen is almost in his 20th year of eligibility. If he doesn't get into the senior category soon, he could depend on it. Art Powell is already in the seniors and will have a chance to repeat next year.

In other Raiders links: