Silver Minings: Antonio Pierce a solid bet for NFL coach of the year

There is a lot of excitement about the 2024 Las Vegas Raiders and first-season full-time coach Antonio Pierce is a big reason it.

As the team’s interim head coach, Pierce, the Raiders’ former linebackers coach, led the team to 5-4 and they showed improvement. They beat all three AFC West teams, including giving eventual Super Bowl champion, the Kansas City Chiefs, their final defeat of the season, at home on Christmas Day.

So, there is real excitement that Pierce could lead the Raiders to a playoff berth in 2024. If that happens, he could be a strong candidate to be the NFL Coach of the Year.

According to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, Pierce is priced at 22-1 to win the award. It is tied for the ninth lowest (best) odds. So, if betting is your thing, backing Pierce represents solid betting value.

New Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh is the current betting favorite to win the award at 5-1.

In other Raiders’ news: