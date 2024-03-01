Raiders 2024 quarterback: Pros, cons of signing Russell Wilson

The Las Vegas Raiders are, of course, looking for a new quarterback and there are several routes they could go.

Realistically, one of those options is Russell Wilson, who is expected to be released by the Denver Broncos. Let’s look at the pros and cons of the Raiders signing Wilson:

PROs

Should be cheap:

The Broncos owe Wilson a ton of money, so there has been some speculation that he could agree to just a one-year deal worth the veteran minimum of just more than $1 million dollars. That would be a major perk. Say what you wish about Wilson’s play the past few years, but he is a starting-quality player and paying a quarterback that little gives the rest of the roster major flexibility.

He’s not terrible:

Wilson is not an elite quarterback anymore and he has taken steps back. But he is a legitimate NFL starting quarterback and he had his moments in 2023. He completed 66.4 percent of his passes and threw 26 touchdowns with just eight interceptions in 2023. It’s not like he is a backup being forced into a starting spot.

They could compete with him:

Assuming the Raiders build in free agency (they have plenty of salary-cap room) and in the draft, and the defense doesn’t take an unexpected step back, this could be a playoff team with an experienced quarterback like Wilson. They would be rosters much worse off than the Raiders with Wilson joining the team.

CONS

It’s short term:

Wilson is entering his 13th NFL season and he will turn 36 years old in November. He is nearing the end of his career. So, even if he plays well and the Raiders want to bring him back in 2025, he would not be in Las Vegas for the long haul and would only be a temporary solution. This week, Raiders coach Antonio Pierce indicated he’s not interested in getting a band-aid type solution at the position.

It delays the inevitable:

If the Raiders do sign Wilson, there would always be the chance they could use a first-round pick on a quarterback. But it’s likely they wouldn’t. So, the long-term need for a quarterback would remain and hover over the franchise. Once Wilson’s tenure in Las Vegas would be over, the team would be back to square one at the most important position on the field.

There’s limitations:

While Wilson is still a starting quality quarterback, he is probably closer to average than anything. Would he really be the answer for a team that is in win-now mode? He hasn’t been on a playoff team since the 2020 season.

Conclusion:

I wouldn’t think Wilson should be at the top of the Raiders’ wish list at quarterback this offseason and it likely wouldn’t be a dynamic pairing. But it may be one of the easier (and cheaper options when it comes to both salary and resources spent) answers for the team. So, while it’s the the perfect solution and there’s reason not be be excited about it, it could also be a decent immediate option.