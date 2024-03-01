 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Raiders free agency: Jerry Tillery, Greg Van Roten among players fans not excited about returning

We asked you which Las Vegas players you’d rather not return in free agency

By Bill Williamson
Las Vegas Raiders v Kansas City Chiefs
Jerry Tillery
Photo by Kirby Lee/Getty Images

NFL free agency is approaching quickly as teams can talk to players and agree to terms in 10 days.

With that in mind, we decided to dedicate our weekly Tuesday Community Question this week to free agency. We asked our community members which of the team’s several expending free agents would they rather not see return to the Silver and Black in the 2024 NFL season.

Here is a look at the Raiders’ free agents via Spotrac.

Honestly, there isn’t a ton of major must-keep players on this list behind running back Josh Jacobs, but there is a decent chance he doesn’t return.

Here are some of your responses:

76raiders02
Honestly, Abdullah is the only one of the unrestricted free agents I care that we bring back. The rest, including Jacobs can go out and test the market.
Vila41
Van Roten. Horrendous in the run game. On obvious running players he either got walked back into the backfield or pancaked. It happened all year. He was a major reason the running game was so bad.
Go back and watch the Buffalo game for exhibit A. I was right there on the 45 yard line or so behind the Raiders bench and watched him get dominated, and I mean taken out behind the woodshed, by Ed Oliver and DaQuan Jones all game long. It was brutal.
Justin Adventure
Brandon Parker
Pipesp
Parker and throw jerry tillery's name in there as players i would like to see replaced this year. There is a nice class of OT's coming out of college and a few really good DT's free agents that telesco needs to throw a little money at.
If we hit a home run at the draft and free agency I believe playoffs are a possibility probability .

Head to the comments section to share your thoughts and join the conversation. You can sign up for a commenting account below and we have full-time moderators to enforce the Community Guidelines.

Cheers and have a great weekend.

