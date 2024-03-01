Raiders free agency: Potential Josh Jacobs fits

With free agency looming in 10 days, the Las Vegas Raiders’ highest-profile pending free agent, by far, is running back Josh Jacobs.

The team is not expected to give Jacobs the franchise tag for a second year in a row. But both Las Vegas general manager Tom Telesco and coach Antonio Pierce stated the desire to keep Jacobs and Telesco said the team is going to give it their best effort to extend Jacobs, who has become a standout since the Raiders drafted him No. 24 overall in 2019.

Telesco said this week teams need 2-3 running backs and he’s not big on the idea of a lead back and Pierce mentioned how a two-headed monster of Jacobs and Zamir White would look for the offense. So, that may mean the Raiders could have a limit on what they’re comfortable paying Jacobs, who has also stated he wants to remain in Las Vegas. So, that could open the door to hitting the open market.

Honestly, I think the Raiders will work something out with Jacobs. But, if he isn’t extended by March 11, he will be free to agree to terms elsewhere. Here are some potential fits if that happens:

Baltimore Ravens:

There has been chatter in the league that the Ravens are looking for an anchor to their ground game. Jacobs and Lamar Jackson would be a pretty nasty combination for the team that hosted the AFC Championship game last season.

Chicago Bears:

The Bears need a lead running back and pairing Jacobs and rookie Caleb Williams could be interesting. It would take pressure off the rookie and new Bears’ offensive coordinator Shane Waldron loved to run the ball in Seattle. The Bears are projected to have the third most salary cap room per Spotrac and could easily fit in Jacobs.

Dallas Cowboys:

Jacobs has been connected to the Cowboys often this offseason. They could try to sign him instead of their own free agent Tony Pollard. He’d probably be a nice fit there and it could appeal to him that Dallas is just a four-hour drive from his hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Houston Texans:

The Texans may be a top running back from being a real Super Bowl contender. Jacobs could be interested in joining the CJ Stroud show. Like Chicago, the Texans are swimming in cap room. Giants’ free-agent running back Saquon Barkley is also reportedly a possible Houston target.

Los Angeles Chargers:

Yes, this would be a tough blow to for the Raiders and the fan base to see. The Chargers want to add a top rusher to Jim Harbaugh’s offense and to help Justin Herbert. Jacobs would be a difference maker.

Philadelphia Eagles:

Could you imagine Jacobs behind that Eagles’ offense line? The Eagles are in the market and adding a talent like Jacobs to that offense would be a very Howie Roseman-like move.