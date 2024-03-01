March Raiders news tracker

March 1

1:06 p.m.: Could Gerald Alexander’s stay in Las Vegas be short?

The 49ers interviewed new Raiders safeties coach Gerald Alexander for their defensive coordinator spot earlier today, per source. — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) March 1, 2024

10:15 a.m.: Las Vegas is a candidate to be the future home of the NFL Combine. It’s no surprise since the city is a major factor in the NFL hosting landscape.