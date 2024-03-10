Silver Minings: Raiders get top cornerback and trade up to get quarterback in CBS mock draft

Heading into next month’s NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders are widely expected to address two significant positions of need, quarterback and cornerback. In a recent mock draft by CBS Sports’ Tom Fornelli, the Raiders managed to fill both holes by grabbing one of the top corners available and trading back in the first round to get a signal-caller.

With the top four quarterbacks off the board, Fornelli sent Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell, who is CBS’s top player at the position, to Las Vegas. Below is Fornelli’s explanation of the pick:

Depending on how the free agent QB shuffle goes, the Raiders may look to move up and get somebody in the top 10. In this simulation, they grab the one player whose stock has soared throughout the entire pre-draft process.

Fornelli then had the Silver and Black trade for the 30th pick from the Baltimore Ravens for Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

The Raiders didn’t trade up earlier to get a quarterback, but with Michael Penix on the board, they pull the trigger here. Penix has a great arm and is an intriguing prospect, but by getting him in the first round, the Raiders get the fifth-year option with him.

The write-up didn’t provide any information on trade compensation but, according to the draft pick trade value chart, the Raiders would likely need to give up the 44th (second-round) and 77th (third-round) selections.

In other Raiders links: