Las Vegas Raiders 2024 NFL free agency tracker

March 11

1:37 p.m.: Tom Telesco is interested in Austin Ekeler reunion.

I'm told the #Commanders and #Raiders have made preliminary inquiries on RB Austin Ekeler, per source.



Situation remains fluid, at this time. pic.twitter.com/goa9QGmecd — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 11, 2024

1:33 p.m.: A new running back in the AFC West.

Former Ravens’ RB Gus Edwards reached agreement on a two-year deal with the Chargers, per source. Edwards now will be reuniting with former Ravens and current Chargers assistant Greg Roman. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2024

12:21 p.m.: Bilal Nichols is headed to Arizona.

Former Raiders free agent DT Bilal Nichols reached agreement on a three-year, $21 million deal that includes $14.4 million guaranteed with the Arizona Cardinals, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2024

12:20 p.m.: Could Josh Jacobs and Aaron Jones switch teams?

After reaching agreement today with free-agent RB Josh Jacobs, the Packers informed RB Aaron Jones that he is being released, per source. Jones now will be a free agent. pic.twitter.com/KsZAfhl5lW — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2024

10:17 a.m.: There goes a player from the AFC West.

The Titans are expected to sign free-agent center Lloyd Cushenberry, source says. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) March 11, 2024

10:15 a.m.: A move in the AFC West.

The #Broncos plan to sign safety Brandon Jones to a three-year deal, per source. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 11, 2024

10:11 a.m.: Here are Ameer Abdullah’s numbers:

#Raiders Ameer Abdulla one year, $1.85M, $850K gtd, $300K signing bonus, salary $1.24M ($550K gtd), $15K per game active roter bonus, up to $250K playtime incentive — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 11, 2024

10:10 a.m.: Maybe not on Jacobs and Dallas.

My understanding is the #Cowboys are not currently expected to be at the top of the RB market compensation-wise in free agency.



Dallas is expected to continue to survey the market within their range, & of course within the Draft accordingly. https://t.co/MT8mdxjgFJ — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 11, 2024

9:42 a.m.: What this means for Josh Jacobs:

The running back market is hot.

The Cowboys could be in mix for Jacobs.

Compensation update: Titans are giving former Cowboys running back a three-year, $24 millon deal, per source. https://t.co/F7wP27pOF9 pic.twitter.com/Tc9c3eht4j — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2024

#Titans are expected to sign running back Tony Pollard, per a league source @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 11, 2024

9:21 a.m.: Scratch that, Dawkins is getting paid in Buffalo. He was just playing around.

Bills three-time Pro-Bowl left tackle Dion Dawkins is signing a three-year, $60.5 million extension, per sources. The deal is expected to make Dawkins the fourth highest-paid tackle in the league. pic.twitter.com/hcOhFisJBn — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2024

9:19 a.m. Another tackle is on the market.

9:15: What this means to for Josh Jacobs:

The running back market could move fast.

He should get more than Swift.

The Bears are likely out on Jacobs.

The #Bears are expected to sign former #Eagles starting RB D’Andre Swift as their new starting running back, per me and @MikeGarafolo.



He gets a 3-year, $24M deal that was negotiated by Trevon Smith of @AthletesFirst. pic.twitter.com/WH993kz6Oj — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2024

8:30 a.m.: It appears Josh Jacobs is hitting the open market.

The #Raiders have been attempting to re-sign Josh Jacobs, per sources, but this late in the game he appears headed for the open market at noon.



Saquon Barkley and Jacobs could go off the board fairly early. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 11, 2024

5:30 a.m.: An interesting defensive tackle is unexpectedly entering free agency.

After the 49ers and DL Arik Armstead attempted but failed to work out a restructured contract, San Francisco now plans to release him, per source. Armstead now is expected to become a free agent. The two sides came close to a deal, but Armstead, as @Schultz_Report reported,… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2024

12:02 a.m.: The Raiders were never in the Russell Wilson mix and that’s fine.