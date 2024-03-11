 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Las Vegas Raiders 2024 NFL free agency tracker

All the latest Raiders’ free agent signings, news and rumors

Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders
Austin Ekeler
Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

This is your place to follow all Las Vegas Raiders news and rumors.

March 11

1:37 p.m.: Tom Telesco is interested in Austin Ekeler reunion.

1:33 p.m.: A new running back in the AFC West.

12:21 p.m.: Bilal Nichols is headed to Arizona.

12:20 p.m.: Could Josh Jacobs and Aaron Jones switch teams?

10:17 a.m.: There goes a player from the AFC West.

10:15 a.m.: A move in the AFC West.

10:11 a.m.: Here are Ameer Abdullah’s numbers:

10:10 a.m.: Maybe not on Jacobs and Dallas.

9:42 a.m.: What this means for Josh Jacobs:

  • The running back market is hot.
  • The Cowboys could be in mix for Jacobs.

9:21 a.m.: Scratch that, Dawkins is getting paid in Buffalo. He was just playing around.

9:19 a.m. Another tackle is on the market.

9:15: What this means to for Josh Jacobs:

  • The running back market could move fast.
  • He should get more than Swift.
  • The Bears are likely out on Jacobs.

8:30 a.m.: It appears Josh Jacobs is hitting the open market.

5:30 a.m.: An interesting defensive tackle is unexpectedly entering free agency.

12:02 a.m.: The Raiders were never in the Russell Wilson mix and that’s fine.

