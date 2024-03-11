Josh Jacobs leaving Raiders to go to Green Bay

Josh Jacobs is no longer a member of Las Vegas Raiders.

According to NFL Media, the star running back have agreed to terms on a contract with the Green Bay Packers.

The #Packers are expected to sign Josh Jacobs, source tell me and @TomPelissero. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2024

The development is not overly surprising even though new Las Vegas general manager Tom Telesco said at the recent NFL Combine that the team was going to try to “explore pretty hard” to get a contract extension done with Jacobs.

Compensation update: The #Packers are signing two-time Pro Bowl RB Josh Jacobs to a four-year, $48 million deal, sources tell me and @RapSheet. pic.twitter.com/mKKMIZHcrN — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 11, 2024

Telesco praised Jacobs’ value to the team in both the running and passing game and the general manager said it was important to keep Jacobs part of the franchise that drafted him with the No. 24 overall pick out of Alabama in 2019 because “he is a Raider.”

But, in the end, Jacobs’ price tag was too high for the Raiders.

The Raiders gave Jacobs, 26, the franchise tag last year after he came off of a 2022 season in which he led the league with 1,653 rushing yards. Jacobs held out into August and then agreed on a new one-year contract.

Jacobs played 73 games as a Raider and leaves third on the all-time team rushing yardage just with 5,545 yards behind Pro Football Hall of Famer Marcus Allen (8,545) and Mark van Eeghen (5,907).

Jacobs had just 805 rushing yards (with an unimpressive 3.5 yards per carry average) and he missed the final four games due to injury. Plus, his backup, Zamir White ran will in Jacobs’ absence.

Now, it appears White, entering his third season, is in position to be the Raiders’ starting running back in 2024. The Raiders could also add in free agency or the draft at running back. Telesco recently said he wants multiple running backs to play. He could make a run at Austin Ekeler. Telesco and the free agent were with the Chargers together,