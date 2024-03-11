 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Silver Minings: Andre James re-signs before free agency

Raiders work out a deal with James and he will return as the starting center.

By Marcus Johnson
Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

When he came to the NFL, Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James made the move from tackle to center. Most saw him as a project for offensive line coach Tom Cable at the time. After the trade of Rodney Hudson to the Arizona Cardinals, he was given a chance at the starting job.

Now, two coaching staff members later, Andre James was on track to become a free agent and test his market. Instead, James re-signed with the Raiders on Sunday with a new three-year $24 million dollar deal with $16 million guaranteed.

This move keeps James as the Raiders' center for 2024 and can keep Dylan Parham at guard. However, the contract details display an out for the Raiders after 2024. That means they could still be in the market for adding a center in the NFL draft.

Either way, James gets recognized for this solid play at the center position, which allows the Raiders to keep their offensive line intact. James came cheaper than the other interior offensive line free agents who were about to hit the market. Hopefully, the continuity of the offensive line helps the Raiders win games.

