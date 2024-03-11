Breaking news: Raiders agree to terms with Christian Wilkins

Tom Telesco has struck big and fast and the Las Vegas Raiders have reportedly agreed to terms with Miami Dolphins standout defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, according to NFL Media.

Splash: One of the top free agents is off the market, as #Dolphins star DT Christian Wilkins is headed to the #Raiders, sources say.



He gets a 4-year deal worth $110M base value that includes $84.75M guaranteed in a contract done by @DavidMulugheta of @AthletesFirst. pic.twitter.com/aKwKFIfU5T — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2024

Wilkins was widely considered of the top two of three free agents available regardless of position by most league experts. It was considered a surprise when the Miami Dolphins didn’t give Wilkins the franchise tag last weeks. There were several teams reportedly interested in signing Wilkins, but Telesco pounced quickly with the massive contract to secure Wilkins.

The Raiders were expected to have interest in the top pending free agent, defensive tackle Chris Jones, but he re-signed with the Chiefs on Saturday night. Wilkins is the next best thing.

The Raiders have badly needed a difference maker on the interior defensive front and Wilkins is a perfect solution. He is considered a premier run stuffer and he had a career nine sacks in 2023.

Raiders’ coach Antonio Pierce said he wanted a top defensive lineman and the Raiders certainly accomplished that with this agreement.