Initial thoughts on Raiders agreeing to terms with Christian Wilkins

The Las Vegas Raiders made one of the biggest splashes to open free agency by agreeing to terms with Miami Dolphins standout defensive tackle Christian Wilkins on Monday.

Let’s look at some key aspects of this huge development:

A+ addition:

Friday, I wrote that Wilkins, 28, would qualify as a major impact addition for the Raiders. There weren’t many available for the Raiders at the right positions, but this qualifies. This is a big deal for a quality player in his prime. Now, if the Raiders can somehow find a way to draft Caleb Williams or Jayden Daniels ...

Christian & Maxx bout to go CRAZY this year! — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) March 11, 2024

Gift for Maxx:

Maxx Crosby has always been a lone wolf on the Raiders’ defense. Now, he gets another alpha playing right next to him. Wilkins is going to make Crosby’s life so much more easier and that means he’s going to be even more dangerous. What a move.

There were seven defensive linemen to play more than 850 snaps in the 2023 regular season.



Maxx Crosby and Christian Wilkins were two of them. https://t.co/180dWWn4i6 — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) March 11, 2024

Huge potential for D:

Raiders’ coach Antonio Pierce wanted a stud defensive tackle to help build a dominant defensive front and he certainly got one in Wilkins, who is brilliant as a run stuffer and who had nine sacks and was a pressure machine in 2023. Pierce wants to have a Patrick Mahomes rule. Well, this move makes that easier to do. The Raiders are going to be super physical up front. If Malcolm Koonce can continue to hit his stride and if Tyree Wilson makes a leap this season, the Raiders’ defensive line could be elite. How times have changed.

Christian Wilkins had 58 pressures last regular season per PFF. Leading #Raiders DT had 29 (Jerry Tillery) — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) March 11, 2024

Nice start by Telesco:

It was an impressive first move by new Las Vegas general manager Tom Telesco. There was a lot of interest in Wilkins and he swooped in with a huge, fast deal. This could help define his time in Las Vegas if this is the move that finally changes the Raiders’ defense.

Rare get:

The only reason why Wilkins hit the free-agency market is the Dolphins were against the salary cap. This isn’t the case of a team letting him go. The Dolphins wanted Wilkins. He was considered one of the very best free agents available for a reason. The Raiders scored here.

Change draft plan?

There was a lot of talk the Raiders could use the No. 13 overall pick on a defensive tackle. While the Raiders still need some help at the position, this may not be the first spot they look at in the draft.

Coach familiarity:

Wilkins spent time in Miami with both defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and defensive line coach Rob Leonard. Those relationships clearly played a factor in Wilkins coming to Las Vegas. Now, Wilkins can help Graham get a head-coaching job in 2025 and give the Raiders a couple of third-round draft picks.

Clemson love:

Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock would be proud. In 2019-20, the Raiders took five Clemson players. In 2019, Wilkins was the No. 13 overall draft pick out of Clemson. The only Clemson player from those pick five pick remaining with the Raiders is Wilkins’ good buddy, receiver Hunter Renfrow. But he may be leaving any day now.

High character:

Wilkins is not only an excellent player, but he is considered a top-level locker-room type as well. Las Vegas got a winner Monday. There’s nothing not to like about this move.