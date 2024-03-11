 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Raiders agree to sign Gardner Minshew

Quarterback competition in 2024?

By Bill Williamson Updated
Las Vegas Raiders v Indianapolis Colts
Gardner Minshew
Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to terms with veteran free-agent quarterback Gardner Minshew on a two-year contract according to NFL Media.

NFL Media reported Minshew is getting $25 million over the course of the contract with $15 million in fully guaranteed money.

On a day the Raiders made a huge splash by agreeing to terms with Miami Dolphins’ defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and saw star running back Josh Jacobs agree to terms with the Green Bay Packers, the Minshew addition is a surprising move as the Raiders may have suddenly answered their quarterback question.

NFL Media reports Minshew was signed to compete with 2022 fourth-round pick Aidan O’Connell in training camp. The Raiders entered the offseason with the hopes of upgrading from O’Connell.

The Raiders have also expressed interest in perhaps trading for a top quarterback prospect, but that may be difficult. The could still trade a quarterback early. but, for now, it seems the journeyman Minshew has a legitimate chance to start for the Raiders in 2024.

