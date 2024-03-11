Thoughts on Josh Jacobs departure and future at Raiders’ running back

Josh Jacobs is leaving the Las Vegas Raiders and heading to the Green Bay Packers.

Let’s look at some aspects of his departure:

This was the likely outcome:

Yes, new Raiders general manager Tom Telesco recently said the team was going to try hard to retain Jacobs and coach Antonio Pierce was vocal about wanting the offensive cog back. But the last month of the 2023 season told the story. The Raiders’ running game was fine with Zamir White when Jacobs was out with an injury. The Raiders did try to keep Jacobs but at a certain price. the Packers want beyond that price point.

Compensation update: The Packers are signing two-time Pro Bowl RB Josh Jacobs to a four-year, $48 million deal.

Solid money:

The running back market moved fast Monday and it was one of the top stories around the league. While it’s been depressed for a few years,

Biggest contracts signed by FA RBs who changed teams since 2011 CBA:

LeVeon Bell, 4 yrs-$52.5M w/ NYJ 2019

Josh Jacobs, 4-$48M w/ GB 2024

DeMarco Murray, 5-$40M w/ Phi 2015

Saquon Barkley, 3-$37.75M w/ Phi 2024

Chris Ivory, 5-$32M w/ Jax 2016

Jerick McKinnon 4-$30M w/ SF 2018 — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) March 11, 2024

Jacobs and other tailbacks got solid money. He did well for himself.

White time:

White played well in the last four games of the season and the 2022 fourth-round pick is expected to get the chance to be the full-time starter and with questions at quarterback, the lead running back will have a big responsibility in Las Vegas. He ran hard as he had two 100-yard games. Jacobs had two 100-yard games in 13 games in 2023. So, White has a chance to be a cheaper, just-as-good option in 2024.

More help coming?

Telesco recently said the Raiders have to work to do on offense and he also said he wants multiple running backs. So, we should see Las Vegas add at the position. They could draft a running back, but it’s not considered to be a deep class. There are still free agents out there and it has been reported the Raiders are interested in Austin Ekeler. He, of course, was with the Chargers with Telesco.

UPDATE: Ekeler is headed to Washington.

Veteran RB Austin Ekeler is signing with the #Commanders on a two-year deal worth up to $11.43 million, per sources.



After seven seasons — and 69 TDs! — with the #Chargers, Ekeler has a new home on a deal negotiated by agents Justin Ross and Greg Brookey of @DynamicSportGrp. pic.twitter.com/3oh6wOvEpZ — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 11, 2024

Derrick Henry, Aaron jones and Zack Moss are also among the available tailbacks on the market.

It was a good run:

The Raiders haven’t hit on a lot of first-round picks in recent years, but Jacobs was a good one. The No. 24 overall pick in 2019 (all three Raiders first-round picks from that class are gone) leaves Las Vegas ranking third on the team’s all-time rushing yardage list with 5,545 yards.

Reunited:

The Packers reportedly had interest in trading for Jacobs in the past and now he lands with where former Raiders’ interim head coach Rich Bisaccia is Green Bay’s special teams coach. Now, it’s time to see if the kid from Tulsa who starred at Alabama and played in the NFL in Oakland and in Las Vegas can excel in the Frozen Tundra.