Jermaine Eluemunor heads to New York Giants

The Las Vegas Raiders went into free agency likely to make changes on the offensive line and that will surely be the case as they saw starting right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor head to the New York Giants on an agreed upon tow-year contract according to ESPN.

Raiders free-agent guard Jermaine Eluemunor is expected to sign a two-year, $14 million deal with the Giants. Deal was negotiated and confirmed by David Mulugheta. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2024

Eluemunor started every game for the Raiders for the past two seasons and he spent three season there. He reunites with former Raiders’ offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo with the Giants. They were together in New England.

Raider Nation thank you for the last 3 years. My time with this organization was nothing short of amazing. From the fans to my teammates I’ve loved every single second representing the SILVER AND BLACK . I found myself in Las Vegas and truly became a pro. The Raiders… — Jermaine Eluemunor (@TheMainShow_) March 11, 2024

The Raiders could make Thayer Munford the full-time starting right tackle. The 2022 seventh-round draft pick played well when he has been given the chance. The team could take a tackle early in the draft as wwell.

The Raiders also have a need at right tackle with Greg Van Roten being a free agent as well. The Raiders re-signed center Andre James on Sunday and are set with him at center, Dylan Parham at left guard and Kolton Miller at left tackle.

So, they will work to fill he other holes.

Eluemunor joins running back Josh Jacobs (Green Bay) and defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (Arizona) as free agents who departed Las Vegas on Sunday.