 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Silver Minings: Raiders are older on offense

Getting younger is key

By Bill Williamson
/ new
Las Vegas Raiders v Indianapolis Colts
Davante Adams
Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

New Las Vegas Raiders general manager Tom Telesco has a lot of work to do with free agency starting and with the draft looming next month.

One of the things Telesco will likely continue to work on his getting ore youth involved, especially on the offensive side of the ball. The Raiders’ offense in 2023 was one of the most reliant on older players in the NFL.

According to a recent tweet by NFL analyst Warren Sharp, the Raiders had the sixth highest percentage of offensive snaps played by players with seven ore more NFL seasons played. Here is the full list:

The truth is the Raiders are overly older, so a few tweaks here and there should decrease this percentage in the 2024 season.

In other Raiders’ news:

Lots of QBs: Check out this NFL.com mock draft.

Big board: The Athletic has a big board of possible Raiders’ fits in the first round of the draft.

Top 50: Here’s NFL.com’s top 50 big board.

More From Silver And Black Pride

Loading comments...