Silver Minings: Raiders are older on offense

New Las Vegas Raiders general manager Tom Telesco has a lot of work to do with free agency starting and with the draft looming next month.
One of the things Telesco will likely continue to work on his getting ore youth involved, especially on the offensive side of the ball. The Raiders’ offense in 2023 was one of the most reliant on older players in the NFL.
According to a recent tweet by NFL analyst Warren Sharp, the Raiders had the sixth highest percentage of offensive snaps played by players with seven ore more NFL seasons played. Here is the full list:
% of offensive snaps from players in the NFL for 7+ years:— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) February 25, 2024
48% - NO
47%
46%
45%
44%
43% - NE
42%
41% - CLE
40% - SF
39%
38% - DET
37%
36% - LV
35% - HOU
34% - KC, WAS
33% - BAL
32% - TEN
31% - LA
30% - JAX
29% - DAL, ARI
28% - BUF
27% - ATL
26% - DEN
25%
24% - NYJ
23% - CHI, MIA…
The truth is the Raiders are overly older, so a few tweaks here and there should decrease this percentage in the 2024 season.
