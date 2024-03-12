Silver Minings: Raiders are older on offense

New Las Vegas Raiders general manager Tom Telesco has a lot of work to do with free agency starting and with the draft looming next month.

One of the things Telesco will likely continue to work on his getting ore youth involved, especially on the offensive side of the ball. The Raiders’ offense in 2023 was one of the most reliant on older players in the NFL.

According to a recent tweet by NFL analyst Warren Sharp, the Raiders had the sixth highest percentage of offensive snaps played by players with seven ore more NFL seasons played. Here is the full list:

% of offensive snaps from players in the NFL for 7+ years:



48% - NO

47%

46%

45%

44%

43% - NE

42%

41% - CLE

40% - SF

39%

38% - DET

37%

36% - LV

35% - HOU

34% - KC, WAS

33% - BAL

32% - TEN

31% - LA

30% - JAX

29% - DAL, ARI

28% - BUF

27% - ATL

26% - DEN

25%

24% - NYJ

23% - CHI, MIA… — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) February 25, 2024

The truth is the Raiders are overly older, so a few tweaks here and there should decrease this percentage in the 2024 season.

