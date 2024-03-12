 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Raiders quarterback 2024: Minshew or O’Connell?

Who should be Raiders’ starting quarterback?

By Bill Williamson
/ new
Denver Broncos v Las Vegas Raiders
Aidan O’Connell
Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images

A surprising development occurred on the first day of NFL free agency as the Las Vegas Raiders agreed to terms with veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew to a two-year, $25 million deal (with $15 million in guaranteed money) on Monday.

NFL Media reported Monday that the Raiders plan on Minshew — who started 13 games as an injury replacement for the Indianapolis Colts in 2023 — competing with second-year player Aidan O’Connell. He started 10 games as a rookie fourth-round pick in 2023.

Of course, the Raiders could still draft a quarterback early and make him the starter.

But, for now, the focus is on Minshew and O’Connell. If it remains the situation after the draft, it will be an intense summer during training camp and in the preseason and these two players battle.

As, of right now, who would you rather see start for the Silver and Black in 2024?

Poll

Who would you rather be Raiders’ starting quarterback (if they don’t draft their next starter)?

view results
  • 46%
    Aidan O’Connell
    (336 votes)
  • 53%
    Gardner Minshew
    (383 votes)
719 votes total Vote Now

In This Stream

Raiders quarterback 2024: Who is it going to be?

View all 36 stories

More From Silver And Black Pride

Loading comments...