Raiders quarterback 2024: Minshew or O’Connell?

A surprising development occurred on the first day of NFL free agency as the Las Vegas Raiders agreed to terms with veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew to a two-year, $25 million deal (with $15 million in guaranteed money) on Monday.

NFL Media reported Monday that the Raiders plan on Minshew — who started 13 games as an injury replacement for the Indianapolis Colts in 2023 — competing with second-year player Aidan O’Connell. He started 10 games as a rookie fourth-round pick in 2023.

Of course, the Raiders could still draft a quarterback early and make him the starter.

But, for now, the focus is on Minshew and O’Connell. If it remains the situation after the draft, it will be an intense summer during training camp and in the preseason and these two players battle.

As, of right now, who would you rather see start for the Silver and Black in 2024?