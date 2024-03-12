Raiders free agency: What’s next at running back?

One of the biggest stories of the first day of the NFL’s legal tampering period was how fast the running back market moved.

It was certainly not the depressed market it was in recent years. The Las Vegas Raiders, of course, were affected by Monday’s swift movement as they saw star tailback Josh Jacobs bolt to the Green Bay Packers for a strong deal.

The Raiders wanted to retain their 2019 first-round pick, but they had a certain price tag they wouldn’t pass. The Packers did, though, and Jacobs is on the move.

Now, of course, the Raiders have a need for a running back. It’s expected that they will give third-year player Zamir White —- who had two 100-yard rushing games as the starter in the final four games with Jacobs’ injured —the chance to start. However, new Las Vegas general manager Tom Telesco recently stated he wants multiple running backs.

The Raiders could look to the draft, but it’s not considered a strong crop this year. Yet, the once strong free-agent tailback class is drying up quickly as 11 running backs agreeing to terms in less than 24 hours.

The Raiders were reportedly in on Austin Ekeler — who was with the Chargers with Telesco — but he agreed with Washington.

Day Two of free agency began Tuesday with Aaron Jones, who was released by Green Bay after they agreed with Jacobs, staying in the NFC North by agreeing with the Vikings.

Now, the top two names available are Derrick Henry (who has reportedly been talking to Baltimore and Houston among other teams) and Joe Mixon, who was cut by the Bengals on Monday night when they added Zack Moss.

Mixon could be a fit on paper, especially considering he was drafted by Raiders’ assistant head coach Marvin Lewis in Cincinnati seven years ago. Mixon, however, has a history of an assault on a women 10 years ago. Raiders’ owner Mark Davis has said he has no tolerance for players with such history. So, it’s questionable if Mixon would be brought in by Las Vegas.

After Henry and Mixon, the list goes to the likes of Ezekiel Elliott, Alexander Mattison and Clyde Edwards-Helaire. With their options limited, perhaps Tuesday will be the day the Raiders make a move to help make up for Jacobs’ departure.

UPDATE: Mixon is headed to Houston in a trade.

From Free Agency Frenzy: The #Bengals have traded RB Joe Mixon to the #Texans. pic.twitter.com/Ydral2YPO2 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2024

UPDATE: Now, Henry is off the board.