And there was Zamir White. Of the tailbacks that got 20 more carries for the Las Vegas Raiders last season, only White remains on the roster.

With the departure of Josh Jacobs — who reached an agreement on a rich contract with the Green Bay Packers on Day 1 of NFL free agency — the 24-year-old White becomes de facto RB1 for the Raiders, for now, and is one of the early winners as an incumbent after the furious first day of the market being open. (Note: Deals won’t become official until Wednesday when the league year officially starts).

The fourth-round pick out of Georgia in the 2022 NFL Draft is joined in the backfield by veteran Ameer Abdullah (30 years old), 2022 seventh-round selection Brittain Brown (26), and future/reserve signings Tyreik McAllister (25) and Sincere McCormick (23) as the tailbacks currently under contract. White produced 451 yards and a touchdown on 104 carries in Jacobs’ stead when pressed into action this past season. Abdullah is the only other running back with touches in 2023 (15 carries for 89 yards and 19 catches for 131 yards).

With his experience in Silver & Black and a running style that fits what head coach Antonio Pierce wants out of his football team, White is in good position to compete for the lead back role — although general manager Tom Telesco intimated at the NFL Combine the team is likely going with a by-committee approach — this offseason as the Raiders ramp up for a prove-it 2024 campaign. The free agency market is dwindling at running back and even if Las Vegas spends a draft pick in April at the position group, White is highly likely to get his opportunities to carve out carries and a role, making him an early winner.

Thayer Munford Jr.

The Raiders’ right tackle spot is up for grabs after the team watched former starter Jermaine Eluemunor agree to a deal with the New York Giants. Capable of playing guard and tackle, the 29-year-old veteran is slated to rejoin former Las Vegas offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo who is now with the G-Men. The top prize at the right tackle spot, Mike Onwenu, re-upped with the New England Patriots leaving the market at the position group razor thin.

Which brings us to Munford, a seventh-round selection in the 2022 draft.

The Ohio State product played at both left and right tackle throughout 2023 and held up well. As one of the incumbents for new offensive line boss James Cregg to work with, Munford has the experience and game tape to make some noise this offseason. There’s an opening on the right bookend and even if the Raiders do sign a free agent or draft a prospect at the position, Munford can compete and potentially win a starting job.

The 24-year-old can also play the role he’s accustomed to of extra lineman on jumbo packages and can fulfil the swing role playing at either left or right tackles.

Andre James

The idea of moving Dylan Parham over to pivot was in consideration until Las Vegas reportedly caught wind of the coin that was going to be thrown around at guards on the open market and thwarted that concept. Instead of moving Parham to center and having to find two new starting guards on the offensive line, the Raiders re-signed in-house free agent Andre James to continue as the starting center.

Considering the coin guards scored in free agency — chief among them Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis who got $100 million and $53 million, respectively, from the Carolina Panthers — Las Vegas’ caution was warranted.

Agreeing to a three-year, $24-million deal before the legal tampering period started on Monday, the 26-year-old James is doing well for an undrafted free agent. He’s earned the trust of three different Raider regimes and is slated to once again be the starting center, giving Cregg an experienced pivot. Not only that, James’ deal appears fiscally sound to the agreements free agent centers had on Day 1 of free agency (Lloyd Cushenberry landed a $50-million deal over four years with the Tennessee Titans as the top available player at the position).

The #Raiders considered moving LG Dylan Parham to center, but they were concerned about getting outpriced in the guard market, according to a league source. Instead of paying two guards in free agency, they kept Parham put and re-signed C Andre James ⤵️ https://t.co/CpOac6mJ16 — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) March 10, 2024

Maxx Crosby

The heading could’ve easily be “Entire Raiders Defense” instead of singling out the Raiders top edge rusher, to be honest. But we’ll focus on Crosby here as I’ve got I’ll go over Wilkins overall impact in a separate piece.

Crosby has been a double-team target for opposing offenses dating back to an impressive rookie year and now, teams are going to have to re-think just how much attention they can pay to No. 98. Wilkins’ arrival — on a very rich four-year, $110-million deal with $82.75 guaranteed — gives Las Vegas a must-account-for defensive tackle. For too long, quarterbacks looking to avoid Crosby screaming off the edge could merely step up in the pocket to find comfort. That changes with Wilkins.

Wilkins is not only a stout run defender with uncanny stamina, he’s displayed an ability to get a rush up the middle in the last two years. It’s often a mistake to block him one-on-one as his pass rush repertoire includes both frightening power and finesse. Wilkins, Crosby, Koonce, and an improved Tyree Wilson could result a meeting at the quarterback — something that can elevate the Raiders defense to greater heights.