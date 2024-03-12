Amik Robertson leaves Raiders for Detroit Lions

There was a lot of excitement about Amik Robertson when the Las Vegas Raiders drafted him in the fourth round of the 2020 draft.

He was a favorite of many draft experts because he was a tough-noised ballhawk at Louisiana Tech. As it turned out, Robertson had his up-and-downs in four seasons with the Raiders, but he did flash at times and he was a decent rotational player.

Now, Robertson will try to continue to improve as a member of the Detroit Lions. NFL Media reported he is planning to sign with the Lions for two-year deal.

The #Lions are signing CB Amik Robertson to a two-year, $9.25 million deal that’s worth up to $10.75M with incentives, per source.



Robertson appeared in 52 games (21 starts) with the #Raiders and can play the slot. Another significant DB addition after the Carlton Davis trade. pic.twitter.com/zfHZVkDDsd — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 12, 2024

He is the fourth Las Vegas free agent to agree to turns elsewhere thus far, joining running back Josh Jacobs (Green Bay), tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (New York Giants) and defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (Arizona Cardinals). Depending on what the Raiders continue to do in free agency (they’ve added defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and quarterback Gardner Minshew thus far), they may be in line for a 2025 comp pick.

With Robertson leaving, it means the Raiders have no players remaining from their 2020 draft class remaining on the roster. The class included two first-round picks and three third-round picks.

The Raiders were expected to look for cornerback help before Robertson’s departure and they could add multiple players at the position in free agency and in the draft. The Raiders currently have Jack Jones, Nate Hobbs, Jakorian Bennett, Brandon Facyson, Sam Webb and Cornell Armstrong on the roster at cornerback.

=