Raiders free agency: What’s happened and what’s next?

We’re well into Day 2 of the NFL legal-tampering period. Let’s take a quick look of what has happened and what may be next on what has been a fairly quiet day thus far for the Las Vegas Raiders:

Incoming:

Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (Miami Dolphins), quarterback Gardner Minshew (Indianapolis Colts).

Coming back:

Center Andre James, running back Ameer Abdullah, linebacker Kana’i Mauga.

Leaving:

Running back Josh Jacobs (Green Bay Packers), defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (Arizona Cardinals), right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (New York Giants), cornerback Amik Robertson (Detroit Lions).

Salary-cap look:

The Raiders are currently projected to have $17.7 million in cap room by Over The Cap. But they should get more than $13 million more by by cuttings quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo and Brian Hoyer and defensive tackle Jerry Tillery. They can add more by cutting receiver Hunter Renfrow and they can always restructure some contracts. So, they have room to add players, give extensions, sign their draft picks and have money for in-house moves.

Needs:

In no particular order: Quarterback, tackle, guard, running back, defensive tackle, linebacker, cornerback. Not all will be added in free agents.

Possible FA targets:

Cornerbacks Kendall Fuller (Washington Commanders), Xavien Howard (Miami Dolphins), Steve Nelson (Houston Texans), Stephon Gilmore (Dallas Cowboys), linebackers ,Devin White (Tampa Bay) Buccaners, Bobby Wagner (Seattle Seahawks), Willie Gay (Kansas City Chiefs), running backs Ezekiel Elliott (New England Patriots and JK Dobbins (Baltimore Ravens), guards Dalton Risner (Minnesota Vikings), Kevin Zeitler (Baltimore Ravens), Tackles Jonah Williams (Cincinnati Bengals), Mehki Becton (New York Jets).

Returning?

Among the Raiders remaining free agents who could return include defensive tackles John Jenkins and Adam Butler, guard Greg Van Roten and tight ends Austin Hooper and Jesper Horsted.

One last thought:

Everything is fluid and things can change at any moment.