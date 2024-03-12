After Gardner Minshew: Checking out the rookies

Most of the focus at quarterback for the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason has been on the draft.

Then, on the first day of the free-agent period, the Raiders made a surprising addition with Gardner Minshew on Monday.

NFL Media has reported that Minshew, who getting paid like a low-level starter, will compete with second-year quarterback Aidan O’Connell.

The Raiders, though, could still try to draft the quarterback of the future next month. The Minshew move is an insurance policy if the team can’t get it done and it may be a sign that indicates the Raiders realize they will have a difficult time finding their immediate starter in this draft. They know it will be difficult to trade up for a top prospect and any of the quarterbacks available at No. 13 may not be ready to start right away.

Still, Tuesday, the Raiders had an eye on the draft. They were reportedly at the Pro Days of both South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler and Oregon’s Bo Nix. Raiders’ assistant general manager Champ Kelly was reportedly part of the Raiders’ contingent to watch Nix.

Bo Nix showing off some of that deep ball accuracy at his Pro Day @nflnetwork | @oregonfootball pic.twitter.com/yEIXaN5vmg — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) March 12, 2024

Nix could potentially be a fit for the No. 13 pick and Rattler is currently considered more of a second day option. So, if either of these two quarterbacks are taken by the Raiders, Minshew or O’Connell could still be the starter to begin the season.

Rattler throwing session about to begin. A warm-up toss to Xavier Legette. pic.twitter.com/aLWtgDMjNf — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) March 12, 2024

Regardless of the Raiders’ interest in Nix and/or Rattler, expect them to continue to attend Pro Days in the coming weeks to scout quarterback prospects.