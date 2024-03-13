Raiders cut Jimmy Garoppolo

In an expected move, the Las Vegas Raiders have released quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Thus, his tenure with the franchise lasted just one season. He signed a three-year, $72.5 million contract last March with $33.750 million in guaranteed money.

They will save $11.2 million in guaranteed money. Garoppolo was suspended for the first two games of the 2024 season for a PED violation last month.

Garoppolo’s time in Las Vegas seemed doomed from the beginning. After he signed, it was reported that the foot injury that ended his 2022 season with the San Francisco 49ers wasn’t healed. He didn’t start practicing until training camp.

In addition to Garoppolo, the Raiders released wide receiver Hunter Renfrow, defensive tackle Jerry Tillery and backup quarterback Brian Hoyer. All were expected and now all are free agents.

Garoppolo started six games for the Raiders and the team went 3-3 with him. They were 5-6 without him. Garoppolo missed two games due to injury and was benched in Week 9 when Antonio Peirce took over for the fired Josh McDaniels. Rookie Aidan O’Connell started the rest of the season and the Raiders finished 5-4 in those games.

Garoppolo completed 65.1 percent of his passes for 1,205 yards with seven touchdown passes and nine interceptions with the Raiders.

Garoppolo, 32, is now a free agent. His likely best bet to to sign somewhere is as a backup or perhaps for a chance to compete for a starting job without any promises. The suspension, of course, could affect interest.

The Raiders are expected to draft a quarterback who could either compete to start now or in the future. At the very least, O’Connell will compete with the newly signed Gardner Minshew as the Raiders continue to try to find the answer at quarterback as Garoppolo quickly showed last season he wasn’t the solution in the post-Derek Carr Raiders’ world.