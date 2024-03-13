Raiders reportedly will release Hunter Renfrow

The Hunter Renfrow era with the Las Vegas Raiders is over as NFL Media reported the team will cut him Wednesday.

The #Raiders will release WR Hunter Renfrow when the new league year begins later today, source said, as he was to count $13.7M against the cap. Renfrow, along with QB Jimmy Garoppolo, will both be free agents. pic.twitter.com/ps7AaFXb1x — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2024

It has been the expected move for months, but still, it’s was a stunning development in the big picture. The 2019 fifth-round pick from Clemson was a Pro Bowl player in 2021 and he neared a big contract extension.

Yet, Renfrow’s production suddenly and dramatically drooped. He went from catching 103 passes in 2021 to catching 36 passes in 2022 and just 25 in 2023.

He fall out of the offensive game plan of former coach Josh McDaniels. Yet,. he still wasn’t part of the game plan much after McDaniels was fired after Week 8 in 2023. Renfrow did not have a reception in the final four games of the season.

Renfrow signed a two year, near $32 million deal in 2022. he was signed through this season. There is a salary-cap savings of 13.7. But the Raiders also have $5.5 million in dead cap money by releasing Renfrow. The team will get a salary-cap savings of more than $8 by cutting Renfrow.

The Raiders are also expected to cut quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo and Brian Hoyer and defensive tackle Jerry Tillery on Wednesday as the new NFL league year begins.

Renfrow, 28,is now a free agent and can sign with any team. Among the possible landing spots for, him include a reunion with close friends Derek Carr and Foster Moreau with the New Orleans Saints, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Carolina Panthers.