Silver Minings: Raiders starting to play well at Allegiant Stadium

Late last season, when he was the interim coach, now full-time Las Vegas Raiders’ head coach Antonio Pierce talked about the importance of the the team establishing Allegiant Stadium has a difficult place for opponents to play.
The Raiders, of course, have called Las Vegas and Allegiant Stadium home for the past four seasons since their move from Oakland. The past three seasons have been with fans in the stands.
While the Raiders’ started slow in games at Allegiant Stadium (where opposing fans have attended games in droves) they have made strides. According to a recent tweet by NFL analyst, the Raiders have put together a 10-7 record at home during the past two seasons combined. It’s tied with three other teams for the 12th best record in the NFL during this stretch. So, the Raiders are slightly above average at home.
record in home games since 2022— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) February 27, 2024
16-1: DAL
14-3: BUF
13-4: SF, PHI, MIA
12-4: CIN
12-5: KC, CLE
11-6: BAL, ATL, DET
10-7: GB, SEA, LV, MIN
9-7-1: NYG
9-8: TB, NO, LAR, PIT, JAX, DEN
8-9: TEN
7-10: CHI, NYJ, LAC, CAR
6-10-1: HOU
6-11: IND
5-12: WAS, NE
3-14: ARI
The Raiders were just 2-6 at home in 2020 (without fans in the stadium) in their first season at home. In 2021, they were in 5-4 Las Vegas. In 2022, they were at home 4-4 and they were 6-3 at Allegiant Stadium in 2023.
That trend needs to continue.
In other Raiders’ news:
