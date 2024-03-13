Silver Minings: Raiders starting to play well at Allegiant Stadium

Late last season, when he was the interim coach, now full-time Las Vegas Raiders’ head coach Antonio Pierce talked about the importance of the the team establishing Allegiant Stadium has a difficult place for opponents to play.

The Raiders, of course, have called Las Vegas and Allegiant Stadium home for the past four seasons since their move from Oakland. The past three seasons have been with fans in the stands.

While the Raiders’ started slow in games at Allegiant Stadium (where opposing fans have attended games in droves) they have made strides. According to a recent tweet by NFL analyst, the Raiders have put together a 10-7 record at home during the past two seasons combined. It’s tied with three other teams for the 12th best record in the NFL during this stretch. So, the Raiders are slightly above average at home.

record in home games since 2022



16-1: DAL

14-3: BUF

13-4: SF, PHI, MIA

12-4: CIN

12-5: KC, CLE

11-6: BAL, ATL, DET

10-7: GB, SEA, LV, MIN

9-7-1: NYG

9-8: TB, NO, LAR, PIT, JAX, DEN

8-9: TEN

7-10: CHI, NYJ, LAC, CAR

6-10-1: HOU

6-11: IND

5-12: WAS, NE

3-14: ARI — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) February 27, 2024

The Raiders were just 2-6 at home in 2020 (without fans in the stadium) in their first season at home. In 2021, they were in 5-4 Las Vegas. In 2022, they were at home 4-4 and they were 6-3 at Allegiant Stadium in 2023.

That trend needs to continue.

