Raiders Reacts Survey: What is your grade for the Wilkins signing?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year, we ask questions of the most plugged-in Las Vegas Raiders fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The Las Vegas Raiders started free agency with a bang when they signed Christian Wilkins. Wilkins is coming off a career year in which he recorded nine sacks and over 50 pressures, helping the Miami Dolphins make the playoffs.

With the addition of Wilkins, the Raiders have the potential to have the best defensive line in the league when healthy. Interior pressure is paramount when controlling those two signal callers in a division with Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes. Wilkins brings that element on day one, and with the growth of Malcolm Koonce and Tyree Wilson improving, it could be a monster season for the group.

We ask Raider Nation to grade Wilkins' signing in this week's SB Nation Reacts. Let us know your thoughts below.