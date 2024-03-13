Raiders’ cornerbacks 2024: What we know

Cornerback is one of the Las Vegas Raiders need area. Here’s a look where they stand:

Current cornerbacks on the roster:

Jack Jones, Nate Hobbs, Jakorian Bennett, Brandon Facyson, Sam Webb and Cornell Armstrong.

Where it stands:

Jones is a starter and Hobbs is a nickel. They will likely try to find a starter this offseason.

Outgoing player:

Rotational player Amik Robertson has agreed to terms with the Detroit Lions.

Possible free agent targets:

Kendall Fuller (Washington Commanders), Xavien Howard (Miami Dolphins), Steve Nelson (Houston Texans), Stephon Gilmore (Dallas Cowboys).

The draft:

Terrion Arnold (Alabama) and Quinyon Mitchell (Toledo), Nate Wiggins (Clemson), Kool-Aid McKinstry (Alabama) and Cooper DeJean (Iowa) possible fits at No. 13, or in some cases, a trade down, in the first round.

Conclusion:

Raiders coach Antonio Pierce went into this offseason hoping to find impact players at defensive tackle and at cornerback. He accomplished half of the goal by agreeing to terms with defensive tackle Christian Wilkins. Fuller, considered the best non-franchised cornerback on the market, would be a nice add, but it’s also possible the Raiders hone in on a top cornerback prospect in the draft. Arnold seems like a nice fit for Pierce’s defense.