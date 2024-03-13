Raiders free agency: 2 names to keep an eye on

Among the positions the Las Vegas Raiders may look to shore up with veteran backups after departures in free agency are at running back and at tight end.

The team must replace running back Josh Jacobs (he is signing with the Green Bay Packers) and tight end Austin Hooper (he is signing with the New England Patriots). The Raiders are expected to roll with third-year running back Zamir White at tailback and second-year player Michael Mayer at tight end. But they need help behind them.

Below is a look at two veteran players at the position who would fit the role of a backup, who would be affordable and, most importantly, they both have ties to new Las Vegas offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.

Running back AJ Dillon:

He was with Getsy for two seasons. He is a big, bruising back and he could be a nice pair with White. Dillon had 613 yards rushing (3.4 yards per carry) in 2023. Raiders general manager Tom Telesco is looking for running back committee and Dillon could be a cheap option. NFL Media is reporting he is getting some free-agent interest. Perhaps the Raiders will get into his market.

As the #Packers have rebuilt their RB room, free agent RB AJ Dillon has several options outside GB, with sources say he's looking at the #Giants, #Colts and #Cowboys. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2024

Tight end Robert Tonyan:

Tonyan has played for Getsy in both Green Bay and Chicago. With the Raiders needing a backup to Mayer, the notion of Tonyan and Getsy hooking up in a third franchise could make sense. The idea of reuniting with star wide receiver Davante Adams could be appealing to Tonyan as well. He had just 11 catches with the Bears last season, but he had two 50-plus catch seasons twice in Green Bay and once with Getsy on staff.