3 NFL Draft prospects Antonio Pierce likely eyed at Georgia’s pro day

While the NFL is in the midst of free agency, it’s still NFL Draft season and one of the biggest programs in college football, the University of Georgia, held its pro day on Wednesday. According to Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce is one of three head coaches in attendance.

Confirmed attendee list for today's Georgia pro-day. All 32 NFL clubs represented. Steelers and Titans have both HC and GM, as well as Raiders HC Antonio Pierce.



While the Bulldogs have several draft prospects in this year’s class, which ones could Pierce be keeping a close eye on?

OT Amarius Mims

Current draft projection (via NFL Mock Draft Database): 1st Round (ranks 21st overall)

Especially now that Jermaine Eluemunor has reportedly agreed to a deal with the New York Giants, the Raiders could use a starting right tackle. Amarius Mims is one of the most physically impressive prospects in the draft class, standing at 6’7 3/4” and 340 pounds with little to no bad weight to go along with over 36-inch arms.

Mims was also excellent in pass protection during his time in Athens as he surrendered just six pressures (no sacks or quarterback hits) on 402 snaps in pass protection, according to Pro Football Focus. However, injuries have limited his time on the field, making him a bit of a project.

Granted, ESPN’s Jordan Reid reported that Mims won’t be working out due to a hamstring injury, but Pierce will at least have an opportunity to meet with the massive offensive lineman and get more information on him.

Below is a snippet from Brandon Thorn’s scouting report on the Georgia product, via Bleacher Report.

Mims is a raw, unrefined run-blocker who uses his big body and length to press and shield defenders away from the ball on down blocks, showing very good grip strength to latch and keep opponents at his fingertips once inside their frame. He is also an asset on the move on screens and as a lead-blocker with very good quickness to line up and blot out second-level threats.

iOL Sedrick Van Pran

Current draft projection (via NFL Mock Draft Database): 3rd Round (ranks 86th overall)

While Las Vegas re-signed Andre James to a three-year, $24 million contract, the organization does have a potential out after the 2025 campaign, according to Spotrac. So, the front office could still draft a center to develop like Sedrick Van Pran. Also, it isn’t completely out of the question to have the former Bulldog play guard for a couple of years and then slide him over if James isn’t around anymore.

Like Mims, Van Pran was an excellent pass protector in college as he didn’t give up a sack over the last two seasons and only allowed one during his career, per PFF. Additionally, the 6’4” and 298-pound lineman earned a solid 76.9 run-blocking grade from PFF in 2023.

Below is a brief look at Thorn’s report on Van Pran via B/R.

In pass protection, Van Pran provides a sturdy presence when he can get his hands inside to clench tightly aligned rushers, flashing effective independent hands to disrupt their timing to win quickly. He is best with guard help, where he can utilize his frame and strength to plug the “A” gap, but he will struggle away from help when having to mirror against wider rush alignments, spinners and late-loopers.

CB Kamari Lassiter

Current draft projection (via NFL Mock Draft Database): 2nd Round (ranks 40th overall)

The Silver and Black could use some extra talent at cornerback and Kamari Lassiter could be a good replacement for Amik Robertson after Robertson reportedly inked a deal with the Lions.

Last season, Lassiter gave up a 38.5 completion percentage, just 136 yards and a 48.7 passer rating when targeted, according to PFF. He also had five pass breakups with zero touchdowns allowed.

Below is a look at what B/R’s defensive backs scout Cory Giddings has to say about the Georgia product.

When in coverage, Lassiter has a smooth backpedal and quick feet to transition. He possesses good route recognition and understanding of concepts. When in zone coverage, he does a great job of splitting threats with good leverage and spacing. He shows good reaction to the ball in the air but plays with his eyes in the backfield, too often looking for the big play.

Other Potential Prospects