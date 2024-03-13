Raiders free agency: Tight end Harrison Bryant agrees to terms

The Las Vegas Raiders worked to shore up their hole at tight end by agreeing to terms on a one-year deal with Harrison Bryant of the Cleveland Browns, according to ESPN.

Former Browns TE Harrison Bryant reached agreement with the Raiders on a 1-year, $3.25 million deal with a max value of $4 million, per source. pic.twitter.com/VMH4kiPJOv — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2024

The agreement with Bryant comes hours after veteran Austin Hooper, who played one season in Las Vegas, agreed to sign with the New England Patriots.

Bryant, who turns 26 next month, played four seasons with Cleveland after being a fourth-round pick in 2020 out of Florida Atlantic where he won the John Mackey Award, which goes to the best tight end in college.

He had modest success in the NFL so far. He had 89 career receptions and had 13 catches last season. He is a solid blocker who is known for having high character and is a high-effort player.

He can run the quarterback sneak, so perhaps the the Raiders will use him in that role from time to time.

Bryant will back up starter Michael Mayer. The team could re-sign tight end Jesper Horsted or bring in another free agent or draft a developmental player at the position