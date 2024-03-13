Raiders free agency: Focusing on the offense

Recently, at the NFL Combine, new Las Vegas Raiders general manager Tom Telesco said the team had work to do in the offseason to improve an offense that lacked consistency in 2023.

Through the first wave of NFL free agency, Telesco’s biggest move was on defense, adding standout defensive tackle Christian Wilkins from the Miami Dolphins in one of the splash moves of the NFL offseason thus far.

Of course, they also signed quarterback Gardner Minshew, who was given low-level starter money to reportedly compete with incumbent Aidan O’Connell in case the Raiders don’t find a way to draft a Day One starter.

Expect the Raiders to try to add to the offense in the rest of free agency and in the draft. Here is a look at where the offense currently stands:

Offensive free agents brought in:

Quarterback Gardner Minshew (Indianapolis Colts), tight end Harrison Bryant (Cleveland Browns).

Offensive free agents re-signed:

Center Andre James, running back Ameer Abdullah.

Offensive free agents who are leaving:

Running back Josh Jacobs (Green Bay Packers), tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (New York Giants), tight end Austin Hooper (New England Patriots).

Offensive players who are getting released:

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, wide receiver Hunter Renfrow, quarterback Brian Hoyer.

Offensive needs in free agency:

Right tackle, right guard, backup running back, backup tight end, maybe backup wide receiver.

Definite draft need:

Quarterback. Of course, needs from FA need list could be addressed in the April 25-27 draft as well.

Conclusion:

It’s early and there is plenty of time, but as Telesco said, there is work to be done on this side of the ball. There is still a question at quarterback, Jacobs is gone and there are a couple of starting spots that need to be filled on the offensive line. But, again, there’s time.