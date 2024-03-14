Silver Minings: Another chance to draft in top 5?

The Las Vegas Raiders are interested in trading up to the top of the 2024 NFL draft to get a top quarterback prospect.

Of course, it may be very difficult for the Raiders to get into the top three to take one of top quarterbacks. But they are interested.

It’s been five years since the Raiders drafted in the top five. They had the No. 4 overall pick in 2019 and took Clemson pass-rusher Clelin Ferrell, who is no longer with the team.

According to a recent tweet by NFL analyst Matt Williamson, 13 other teams have drafted in the top pick since the Raiders made the Ferrell pick.

We’ll see if the Raiders can make the big trade up to pick in the top five choices to end their short streak of picking out of the top five picks.

.In other Raiders’ news: