Market watch: Free agents who can help the Raiders

The new league year began on Wednesday which means free agency for the NFL became official, too. The teams across the league went through a flurry of moves from additions and subtractions all with eyes on making 2024 a successful campaign.

The Las Vegas Raiders hit the ground running during the legal tampering period this past Monday and made one hell of a splash coming to an agreement with impact defensive tackle Christian Wilkins. That move filled an area of question for the Silver & Black and the team’s additions that followed were more mundane in cost in comparison to the four-year, $110-million pact with the defensive lineman.

The Raiders added free agents in quarterback Gardner Minshew (two years, $25 million) and tight end Harrison Bryant (one year, $3.25 million). Las Vegas also re-upped center Andre James (three years, $24 million) and running back Ameer Abdullah (one year, $1.85 million) before the tampering period started and also re-signed linebacker Kana’i Mauga (undisclosed).

We have released the following players:



QB Jimmy Garoppolo

QB Brian Hoyer

WR Hunter Renfrow

DT Jerry Tillery pic.twitter.com/v5dFwP1C9k — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) March 13, 2024

As free agency continues, let’s look at a crop of players that can fit in Las Vegas:

Offense

Guard

Dalton Risner: The mauler out of Kansas State remains on the open market despite having 73 career starts (77 career games) under his belt. The 28-year-old boasts impressive size at 6-foot-5 and 312 pounds and has the requisite power and surprising movement skills for his bulk. Las Vegas does have a vacancy at the right guard spot — a position manned by veteran Greg Van Roten (who is also an unrestricted free agent) — and Risner can come in and compete for the spot after starting 11 games for the Minnesota Vikings. The second-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft (41st overall) inked a one-year, $3 million deal in Minny last offseason and is likely to get something similar on the open market, making him a cost-effective option.

Other guards: Greg Van Roten; Phil Haynes; Michael Deiter

Running Back

A.J. Dillon: A power back who can provide the ill intent and violence head coach Antonio Pierce expects from his Raiders, the 25-year-old is one of the younger and productive free agents at the position. The 62nd overall pick in the 2020 draft hasn’t been a lead back and that’s fine in the committee approach being installed in Las Vegas. Playing in 15 games in 2023 with Green Bay, Dillon produced 613 yards and two touchdowns on 178 carries. He could be a complimentary option to Zamir “Zeus” White in the Raiders backfield. In a market that saw Josh Jacobs and Saquon Barkley cash in, with the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles, respectively, Dillon is a cost-effective option with Spotrac projecting a one-year, $3.5 million for the Boston College product.

Other running backs: D’Onta Foreman; Trey Sermon; Damien Harris

Wide Receiver

Parris Campbell: With Hunter Renfrow part of the group of players released by Las Vegas on Wednesday, the team needs depth at the wide out position. Also, the only true vertical deep threat on the roster is 2023 third-round pick Tre Tucker, so another receiver with speed would be apt. Enter Campbell. While he hasn’t hit his stride since arriving as the 59th overall pick in the 2019 draft, the Ohio State product still has scintillating speed (ran a 4.31 at the NFL Combine) and offers good size at 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds. He wasn’t productive this past season for the New York Giants (20 catches for 104 yards in three starts; 12 total game) but did have a 63-catch, 623-yard, and three-touchdown 2022 with the Indianapolis Colts. Projected to earn a one-year, $3.5 million pact, that’s cheap.

Other wide receivers: Ray-Ray McCloud; Jalen Guyton; Isaiah Hodgins

Defense

Defensive Tackle

Adam Butler: A flier signing by the previous Raiders regime, this nearly 30-year-old veteran was a productive member of Las Vegas’ defense racking up five sacks with 28 total tackles. He earned $1.55 million and carved out a regular role as a rotational lineman. He likely earned himself a raise and the Raiders would be wise to give the 6-foot-5, 300-pound Butler another deal to provide depth and snaps in the desert once more. He also played on the same Miami Dolphins defense with Wilkins and both have a similar sack celebration.

Other defensive tackles: John Jenkins; Tim Settle

Linebacker

Isaiah Simmons: Now here’s an intriguing player still on the market. The 25-year-old is able to play both safety and linebacker with his size at 6-foot-4 and 238 pounds. He has the speed to be a good read-and-react defender in Patrick Graham’s defense as he can defend the run, be an asset in coverage and rush the passer. Simmons had 50 total tackles with one sack and one interception as a safety with the New York Giants in 2023. He could be a hybrid defender that drops into the box as a linebacker or a big safety in a big nickel formation. He isn’t going to come cheap, however, with Spotrac projecting Simmons earning an annual average salary of $16.5 million, but the longer he stays on the market, the price is going to drop.

Cornerback

Xavien Howard: Released by the Dolphins when the new league year opened, the Raiders do have a need for a No. 1 corner in the secondary. The 30-year-old did only play in 13 games this past season (45 total tackles, one interception, and 12 pass deflections) but he’s still a capable cover corner allowing 62.9 percent of the passes thrown at him to be completed for 419 yards and one touchdown. Howard was slated to earn $25.9-plus million in 2024, hence getting cut, so he won’t come cheap. But Las Vegas has the coin and need if its so inclined to add Howard to the secondary.

Other cornerbacks: Darnay Holmes; Michael Davis