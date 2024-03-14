Submit your free agency questions!

Week 1 of free agency is nearing an end and the Las Vegas Raiders already made a big splash by signing one of the best defensive tackles available, Christian Wilkins. That wasn’t the only move the Raiders made though as they did bring in Gardner Minshew as a quarterback option along with a handful of other signings.

So, as always, there’s plenty to talk about for this week’s mailbag. Anything Raiders-related is on the table and fire away with your offseason questions, especially since the NFL Draft is just around the corner and pro days are already underway.

Send your questions my way by either dropping a comment in the comments section below, tweeting at me (@MHolder95) or via email at SBPQuestions1@gmail.com. I’ll follow up with another column in the coming days.

If you don’t have a commenting account already, you’ll need to create one but the steps are pretty easy and it’s a seamless process. Also, we have full-time moderators to enforce the Community Guidelines.