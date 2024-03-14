Raiders tight ends 2024: What we know

Tight end is one of the Las Vegas Raiders need areas. Here’s a look where they stand:

Current cornerbacks on the roster:

Michael Mayer, Bryant Harrison, Cole Fotheringham, Zach Gentry, John Shenker.

Where it stands:

Mayer is the starter. Harrison is a backup. Fotheringham may have a chance to make the roster again. There is room for, at least, one more addition at the position.

Incoming player:

The Raiders are bringing in Bryant. He is a fifth-year player from Florida Atlantic. He spent four seasons with the Cleveland Browns. He had 13 catches last season and has 89 receptions in his career

Outgoing player:

Backup Austin Hooper went to the New England Patriots. He had 25 receptions in 2023, his only season with the Raiders.

Free agent:

Jesper Horsted.

Possible free agent targets:

Robert Tonyan (Chicago Bears), Logan Thomas (Washington Commanders), C.J. Uzomah (New York Jets).

The draft:

Ben Sinnott (Kansas State), Theo Johnson (Penn State), Brevyn Spann-Ford (Minnesota), A.J. Barner (Michigan), Trey Knox (South Carolina).

Conclusion:

The key is Mayer, a second-round pick last year. He was the starter as a rookie and had his up-and-down as he had 27 catches in 14 games. Often, tight ends take off in their second season and that’s the hope for Mayer. Cole Kmet had 73 catches for the Chicago Bears under new Las Vegas offensive coordinator Luke Getsy last season. So, there is room for Mayer to get a lot of opportunity in the passing game in 2024. They could still use another veteran. They could bring back Horsted and sign or draft someone in the mid rounds. But it’s all starts with Mayer.