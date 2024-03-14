Raiders free agency: What Jimmy Garoppolo June 1 decision means?

There are several aspects of the Las Vegas Raiders decision to make quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo a June 1 cut.

Here is what it means:

How much salary-cap relief they receive:

It will create a reported $24 million in salary-cap room this year after June 1 with a $12.8 million cap hit carrying over to 2025. But Garoppolo’s $28.3 salary-cap remains on the team’s salary cap until after June 1. There will be $4.3 million in dead cap space after June 1.

The benefits:

That could help the team with contract extensions for players on the current roster, including stars like Maxx Crosby and 2025 pending free agents like Malcolm Koonce and Nate Hobbs. The team will also need some cap room to sign its draft class and for any in-season emergency needs. Also, if a top player becomes free in the summer or just before the season (it happens all the time), the Raiders could have an advantage other teams with less cap room.

How it affects the team now:

According to updated results from Over The Cap, the Raiders have $25.6 million in salary-cap room now after signing Christian Wilkins, Gardner Minshew, Harrison Bryant, some in-house players and after cutting players like Garoppolo and Hunter Renfrow and seeing five in-house free agents leave. They still have needs as free agency hits its second wave. The Raiders, of course, will still add players with this current allotment, but it may be focused on bargain buys. But they have room to play with.

Can they get more cap room now?

They can cut a few players (probably low cap-room impact) and can restructure some deals to fit in some free agents and that route is likely, especially if it can bring in the right free-agent target.

Thoughts on #Raiders after 3 days of FA:

Couldn't love Wilkins' signing more. Huge impact.

Plenty of needs remain and some holes have been created in past few days.

QB remains huge question.

The Jimmy G. June 1 decision is risky, better take advantage of it. — Bill Williamson (@BWilliamsonNFL) March 14, 2024

Conclusion:

This is an interesting decision and creates some challenges to bring in impact players with multiple needs at the offensive line and at defensive tackle, cornerback and some key backup spots. Still, there are ways of adding, but impact is the key. After having a strong draft, new Raiders’ general manager Tom Telesco must take advantage of the June 1 windfall with some key extensions and shrewd moves when the opportunity presents itself.