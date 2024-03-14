Raiders free agents: Wide receiver and safety look?

So far in free agency, both the wide receiver and safety classes have been slow to develop and there could be some decent bargains to be had.

Now, of course, the Las Vegas Raiders don’t have an immediate needs at both spots, but if a bargain upgrade is available, it’s worth the Raiders time to consider, especially at wide receiver where they just cut former Pro Bowl player Hunter Renfrow.

Certainly, adding players at either receiver or at safety would be a luxury especially since they have less salary-cap room now because of the Jimmy Garoppolo June 1 decision and they have more pressing needs. Still if the price is right ...

Here are some available players at both spots:

Wide receivers:

Hollywood Brown, Curtis Samuel, Tyler Boyd, Mike Williams, Josh Reynolds, Odell Beckham, Michael Thomas.

Safety:

Kamren Curl, Justin Simmons, Jordan Fuller, Julian Blackmon, Quandre Diggs, Jamal Adams, Micah Hyde.