Meet the new Raiders: ‘Sick, twisted individual’

Christian Wilkins’ first act as a member of the Las Vegas Raiders was to dig out an old Silver and Black jacket, complete with a Blackjack card lining for his introductory press conference Thursday morning.

Gotta coordinate. Blackjack Jacket donned by Christian Wilkins in Las Vegas. #Raiders pic.twitter.com/RL1GQQYNiB — Heidi Fang (@HeidiFang) March 14, 2024

When in Vegas.

Minutes later, self-professed “not a big party guy,” quarterback Gardner Minshew met the media wearing a plain, dark sweatshirt.

Wilkins and Gardner certainly differ on the swag meter, but one thing is clear about the Raiders’ two high-profile free-agent additions: They both bring big doses of personality that should play well within the locker room and in the fan base.

Here are some highlights from both players’ press briefings:

Wilkins:

Wilkins said he thinks his personality fits within the culture Raiders’ coach Antonio Pierce is building. He said the team wants players to be themselves and that works for him because it “definitely fits the character I am, the sick, twisted individual.”

Wilkins said he is excited to work with Raiders’ defensive end Maxx Crosby, who he said is one of his two favorite players around the league because of his motor and work ethic. The other is New York Giants’ defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence who was his teammate at Clemson.

Wilkins said he is looking forward to working with 2023 first-round pick, defensive end Tyree Wilson, who was the No. 7 overall pick last year. He wants to be a mentor and inspiration to Wilson. Wilkins, the No. 13 overall pick in 2019, said he struggled as a rookie and he wants to help Wilson as he continues his career.

He can’t wait to be in the same division as top quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert because that type of competition fuels him.

Wilkins noted that Allegiant Stadium is his favorite stadium to play and he has always been impressed by the passion of the Raider Nation and how well fans travel.

Minshew:

Minshew said he has been not given any promises about being the starter. He expects the Raiders to build the best quarterback room they can (that includes adding in the draft) and he expects to compete with that player and Aidan O’Connell. He said that’s fine, he just wants a chance to start and he feels he will get that opportunity.

Gardner Minshew on meeting Maxx Crosby pic.twitter.com/b1M0H1O4iT — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 14, 2024

We all know about Crosby’s famous “little-ass boy” comment to Minshew in Week 17. Thursday, Minshew called his new teammate a “big-ass boy.” He admitted that Crosby is “annoying” to play against, but he’s excited to be on his side. Minshew said he expects the always-talking Crosby help make him “a better shit talker.”