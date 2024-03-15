Silver Minings: You better double cover that guy

Why do opposing defensive coordinators even think about challenging Davante Adams in single coverage?

It’s not going to work.

If the superstar wide receiver has shown anything (and he’s shown a ton) in his first two seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders after a blockbuster trade with Green Bay Packers it is that he destroys single coverage.

Pro Football Focus recently pointed out that Adams has 15 touchdowns against single coverage in his two seasons with the Raiders. That mark is tied for the most in the NFL during that time span.

Davante Adams: 15 TDs vs. single coverage since 2022



Tied-1st among all players ‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/9R5H7rDfGK — PFF Las Vegas Raiders (@PFF_Raiders) February 23, 2024

So, note to defensive coordinators: Double cover that guy.

Or not.

In other Raiders news: