Silver Minings: You better double cover that guy

Davante Adams will beat you

By Bill Williamson
Denver Broncos v Las Vegas Raiders
Davante Adams
Why do opposing defensive coordinators even think about challenging Davante Adams in single coverage?

It’s not going to work.

If the superstar wide receiver has shown anything (and he’s shown a ton) in his first two seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders after a blockbuster trade with Green Bay Packers it is that he destroys single coverage.

Pro Football Focus recently pointed out that Adams has 15 touchdowns against single coverage in his two seasons with the Raiders. That mark is tied for the most in the NFL during that time span.

So, note to defensive coordinators: Double cover that guy.

Or not.

In other Raiders news:

  • Excited in the Motor City: Our SB Nation friends at Pride of Detroit are excited to get Amik Robertson in town.
  • Sale time: There is a huge Raiders’ merch sale coming in Las Vegas.
  • Free-agent grades: PFF has them all here.

