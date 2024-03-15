 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Raiders free agency: Filling needs

Fans are fired up

By Bill Williamson
/ new
NFL Combine Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

As you’re all extremely well aware of, it’s free agency.

To help kick off the week, our weekly Tuesday Community Question was all about the remaining needs of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Here are some of your terrific responses:

Dafe2cat
Finish the O-line. Resigning James was prudent, now the improvement needs to come at RG and RT. Need to find run blocking maulers, probably going to have to be in the draft. It will take early picks probably say a 1st and 3rd, if not first two picks.
njccc
Yep, draft OT first if you can add in FA. Maybe GB T could be an option after being cut? But likely OT first, Clemson DT second. A grader in the mix too. I'd love to have Fuaga and UConn bruiser on the OL with draft if they can't add in FA. We get Fuaga, Clemson DT, and UConn G, that would be awesome. Still can get a CB later. Perhaps a WR later too, deep draft for it. One with speed and quicks, could use more speed at WR even though it's a pretty good group as it is.
Raiders0075
QB RG RT CB DT RB
njccc
OT, Grader, DT. Still need one more DT who can push pocket, get him in draft. I'd draft Oregon St OT or one of them at 13, Clemson DT in 2nd. If you can't add in FA to IOL with a grader type (strong run blocker/good overall) draft the IOL out of UConn. Get CB later. You can always find a CB or two in mid to later rounds, so don't get in 1st or 2nd this year. Need trench work first. A speed WR could be had later too, deep draft for it.
Let's see what they do with the rest of FA, though. Not sure IOL is there, but maybe. Maybe Bakhtiari could be an option at T after being cut from Pack?
dontsleepon#51
RG spot and RT spot are the biggest needs at this point. Resigning Van Roten is possibly coming today or soon.
RG
RT
Corner
RB

Head to the comments section to share your thoughts and join the conversation. You can sign up for a commenting account below and we have full-time moderators to enforce the Community Guidelines.

Cheers and have a great weekend, we’ve all earned it after this crazy week.

More From Silver And Black Pride

Loading comments...