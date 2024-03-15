Christian Wilkins by the numbers

Free agency started with a bang for the Las Vegas Raiders as they landed one of the top defensive tackles on the market, Christian Wilkins from the Miami Dolphins, shortly after the legal tampering period began on Monday.

So, using some statistics from Pro Football Focus over the last three seasons, let’s dive into a few numbers to see what Wilkins brings to the table for the Silver and Black.

Pass Rush

Up until this past season, Wilkins’ production as a pass rusher was more average than anything spectacular. His 31 pressures in the regular season were tied for 33rd among interior defenders — the same amount as Jerry Tillery and Bilal Nichols, for reference — and the next year was about the same, 30 and tied for 34th. Coincidentally, that also matched Nichols’ total.

However, Wilkins had a significant increase in 2023 with a career-best 58 pressures which was enough to crack the top 10 at his position, ranking ninth. So, it’s no surprise that he recorded a personal high nine sacks which doubled his previous high of 4.5 two years prior.

But what might be a cause for concern is the defensive tackle’s pass-rush win rate has been below 10 percent every season during this three-year span. In 2021, his 9.4 percent rate was tied for 44th among interior defenders, 2022 was even lower at 7.6 percent (tied for 57th), and even his breakout campaign in 2023 was underwhelming at 8.9 percent (59th).

The good news is Wilkins’ PFF pass-rush grade has been in the 70s over the last three years, meaning he’s consistently been an above-average rusher in that metric. That being said, it’s hard to expect him to replicate the 58-pressure performance from this past season given the data above.

Run Defense

During the 2021 and 2022 campaigns, Wilkins posted some very impressive numbers as a run defender.

His 80.8 PFF run-defense grade ranked third among defensive tackles and 35 defensive stops against the run were tied for the most three seasons ago. The following year, he was even better with an 81.0 mark — second-best and 0.9 points away from tying the top mark — and led the position with 45 stops, 11 more than any other interior defender.

The five-year veteran's numbers against the run took a dip this past fall, but he was still a top 20 performer. His 71.5 grade ranked 17th at the position and his 23 defensive stops as a run defender were 20th.

So, it’s safe to assume that, at the very least, the Raiders added a quality run defender in the trenches who can help improve a defense that finished 20th with 118.5 rushing yards surrendered per game.

Comparison to previous DTs

Taking a look at the production Las Vegas has received from its interior defenders over the last three seasons shows how much of an upgrade the free-agent signing is over what the team has previously been getting from the position, especially against the run.

The 2021 campaign was abysmal as Darius Philon led the position with a 49.4 run defense grade and Quinton Jefferson had the most defensive stops against the run with just 15. Andrew Billings did post good numbers the following year at 72.3 and 21, but no one else had a grade above 50 or more than 15 stops. Last season, John Jenkins did have good production with 26 stops, however, he still posted a below-average mark at 55.6.

In other words, the Raiders haven’t had a defensive tackle get close to putting up the numbers Wilkins did in 2021 and 2022, and his “down year” as a run defender would be one of the organization’s best performances over the last three seasons.

The gap between him and the Silver and Black’s previous defensive tackle does close when it comes to rushing the passer, though.

Jefferson posted 46 pressures and a pass-rush win rate of 10.6 percent three years ago, while Nichols was at 30 and 9.8 percent in 2022, and Tillery led the way with 29 and a 9.9 percent rate last season.

However, the only Raiders’ defensive tackle to post a higher grade than Wilkins as a pass rusher during this time frame was Darius Philon, who earned a 74.6 mark in 2021 but at a low volume with just 157 snaps as a rusher. For comparison, the former Dolphin logged 381 pass-rush reps that year.

So, Las Vegas added an interior rusher whose ceiling is higher than what the team has gotten from one player at the position over the last three seasons, and whose floor is about the same as what they’ve been getting over the last two years. And all of that is coupled with a dramatic upgrade in the ground game.