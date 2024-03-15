Raiders free agency: Best available options

After making a huge opening-day splash by signing top target, defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and quarterback Gardner Minshew, the Las Vegas Raiders have been pretty quiet in free agency.

They have just signed three players, they also added backup tight end Harrison Bryant, and haven’t made a move since Tuesday. Still, as we start the fifth day of free agency, the Raiders have needs and the means to do it as they currently have $23 million in salary cap room according to Over The Cap.

While there is no doubting that the market is quickly drying up, there are players still available that could help the Raiders. let’s take a look at some who may fit the Silver and Black:

Guard Kevin Zeitler:

This is a pretty good player and he made the Pro Bowl last season. He has ties to the Raiders as assistant head coach Marvin Lewis drafted Zeitler in the first round in the 2012 draft with the Cincinnati Bengals. At 34, he could be a short-term starter.

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore:

Gilmore will turn 34 in September, so he would be a short-term answer, but he could be a pretty nice tandem with Jack Jones for the 2024 season.

Cornerback Xavien Howard:

Howard, who’ll turn 31 in July, has seen his production slip some and he has had some minor health woes, but he can still play. He has history with Las Vegas defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and assistant Gerald Alexander.

Cornerback Steven Nelson:

Nelson, 31, is a steady player who has been a starter for the past six seasons. He had four interceptions for Houston last season. The Raiders could do worse than him.

Guard Dalton Risner:

He is a grinder and a high-character player. He’d be a solid get